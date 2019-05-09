Odisha govt effects minor reshuffle in IAS, OAS cadres

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government has effected a minor reshuffle in Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and Odisha Administrative Services (OAS) cadres, changing the positions of three senior officials.

As per a government notification, Project Director (PD) In-charge of District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) Koraput, IAS Abdaal Akhtar was appointed as PD In-charge of District Urban Development Agency (DUDA) in Khurda replacing OAS (S) Purna Chandra Mohapatra.

Meanwhile, Mohapatra has been appointed as the Joint Secretary to the Department of Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities.

Besides, PD In-charge of DUDA Koraput IAS Ananya Das has been appointed as Additional Commissioner of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC).

