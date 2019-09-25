Odisha Govt Effects Major Reshuffle In OPS Cadre

Bhubaneswar: Santosh Kumar Das was appointed as Additional DCP of Bhubaneswar whereas Anup Kumar Kanungo, who was ACP of Bhubaneswar, has been posted as DSP of Investigative Units for Crime against Women (IUCAW), Khurda after a major bureaucratic reshuffle in Odisha on Wednesday.

As per the notification issued by the state government, as many as 17 Odisha Police Service (OPS) cadres have been transferred.

OPS officer Nagendra Prasad Nayak was posted as Additional SP, Boudh in an existing vacancy and deputed to Police Commissionerate, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack.

While Rabindra Nath Satpathy has been posted as ACP, Bhubaneswar, Kishore Chandra Dash was posted as DSP, at CID CB, Cuttack. OPS Pramod Kumar Rath was appointed as ACP, Bhubaneswar and Bhubaneswar-Cuttack ACP Police Commissionerate, Narayan Ch Barik is transferred and posted as Addl SP, IUCAW in Jajpur.

Sarat Kumar Mishra has been posted as Additional SP of Puri and Administrator (security) Shree Jagannath Temple, Puri. Krushna Prasad Patnaik was posted as DSP, Home Guards of Kandhamal against an existing vacancy.

DSP CID, CB Cuttack Alok Kumar Dash, is transferred and posted as Addl SP, CID CB, Cuttack against a consequential vacancy. Brajarajnagar Addl S P, Nrupa Charon Dandasena, is transferred and posted as Addl, SP, Talcher against an existing vacancy.