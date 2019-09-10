Odisha Govt Effects Major Reshuffle In OAS Cadre

Bhubaneswar: The State Government has effected a major reshuffle in the Odisha Administrative Service (OAS) cadre with the transfer of as many as 15 officials working in different capacities.

As per the notification issued on Tuesday, Indramani Tripathy, OAS (SAG), now joined in GA & PG Department UoT MD. Odisha State Civil Supplies Corporation Ltd. Bhubaneswar has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to Government, GA & PG Department.

Similarly, Biswanath Sahu. OAS (SAG). Administrator (Development), Shree Jagannath Temple Administration. Puri UoT as Administrative Officer, VIMSAR, Burla, Sambalpur, has been posted as Additional Commissioner, Addl Revisional Court, Bhubaneswar under the Member. Board of Revenue. Odisha, Cuttack.

OAS officer Tusar Kanta Mohanty, PD, DRDA, Mayurbhanj has been transferred and posted as Additional I G of Prison, Directorate of Prison (HQ), Bhubaneswar.

OAS officer Pradeep Kumar Garadia, G M. OSCSC Ltd. Bhubaneswar, transferred and posted as Managing Director, Odisha State Warehousing Corporation on Foreign Service terms & conditions.

OAS officer Chittaranjan Patra, Additional Secretary to Lokayukta, Office of the Lokayukta, Bhubaneswar, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to Government, Agriculture & FE Department.

OAS officer Pratap Kumar Mishra, MD MARKFED & Ex-Officio Joint Secretary to Government, Co-operation Department UoT as Joint Secretary to Government of Water Resources Department, is now posted as Joint Secretary to Government, School & Mass Education Department Transfer and posting of

OAS officer Subhendra Kumar Nayak, Joint Secretary to Government, I & P R Department is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary to Government, Industries Department.

OAS officer Siba Narayan Sahoo, Joint Secretary to Government, F & ARD Department is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary to Government, MSME Department.

Lina Kumari Xess, OAS Gr A (SB), BDO, Dhanakauda, Sambalpur is transferred and posted as Dy Collector, Sundargarh Collectorate.

Subrat Kumar Nayak, OAS Gr A (SB), Spl LAO, Rengali Irrigation Project, Sukinda, Jajpur is transferred and posted as Administrative Officer, VIMSAR, Burla, Sambalpur.

Lagnajit Rout. OAS Gr A (SB), BDO, Jagatsingpur is transferred and posted as Sub Collector, Nayagarh.

Arun Kumar Mallick, OAS Gr A (SB), BDO, Joda, Keonjhar is transferred and posted as PA, ITDA, Panposh, Sundargarh

Saroj Kumar Behera, OAS Gr .A (SB), Addl Sub-Collector, Paralakhemundi, Gajapati is transferred and posted as Spl LAO, Rengali Irrigation Project, Sukinda, Jaipur.

Anjalina Pradhan, OAS Gr A (SB), Tahasildar, Bhatli, Bargarh UoT as Administrative Officer, VIMSAR, Burla, Sambalpur is now posted as Addl Sub-Collector, Sambalpur

Sudhansu Kumar Mohanty, OAS Gr A (SB), Tahasildar, Kamakhyanagar, Dhenkanal is transferred and posted as Manager-cum-Deputy Resident Commissioner, Office of the Principal Resident Commissioner. Odisha, New Delhi.