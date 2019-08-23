Odisha Govt Effects Major Reshuffle In OAS Cadre

By pragativadinewsservice
Reshuffle In OAS Cadre
Bhubaneswar: The State Government has effected reshuffle in the Odisha Administrative Service (OAS) cadre with the transfer of as many as seven officials working in different capacities.

As per the notification issued on Thursday, Senior OAS officer Sarat Chandra Mishra has been posted as the Special Secretary of Labour and ESI Department.

Similarly, Banani Mohanty has been posted as Additional Secretary of Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment Department.

OAS officer Santosh Sahoo has been posted as the new Joint Secretary of Board of Revenue while Biswaranjan Rath as Assistant Project Director of DRDA in Sundargarh district.

Senior officer Jyotiranjan Pradhan who was suspended as Jharsuguda Collector for violating the Orissa High Court order in connection with cancellation of license of a liquor shop has been appointed as the Collector of Bargarh district.

OAS officer Indramani Tripathy, who was working as Bargarh Collector, has been appointed as managing director of the Odisha State Civil Supplies Corporation whereas Saroj Kumar Samal has been posted as the new Jharsuguda Collector.

pragativadinewsservice
