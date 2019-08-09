Odisha Govt Effects Major Reshuffle In OAS Cadre

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government has effected reshuffle in the OAS cadre with news assignments to as many as 12 officers. The General Administration & Public Grievance Department had issued a notification in this regards on Thursday.
Here is the list of IAS officers assigned with news tasks:
- Muralidhar Mallick, OAS (SS), Additional Commissioner, Addl. Revisional Court, Bhubaneswar under Board of Revenue, Odisha, Cuttack is transferred and posted as Special Secretary to Government, Home Department.
- Subhakanta Mishra, OAS (SS), Special Secretary, Home Department UoT as Director, Land Records & Survey, Odisha, Cuttack is transferred and posted as Additional Commissioner, Addl. Revisional Court, Bhubaneswar under Board of Revenue, Odisha, Cuttack.
- Jayanta Narayan Sarangi, OAS (SAG), Addl. Commissioner, CMC, Cuttack is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to Government, Higher Education Department-cum-OSD, Odia University.
- Mirdha Topo, OAS (S), Sub-Collector, Bhawanipatna is transferred and posted as Addl. District Magistrate, Bargarh.
- Binaya Kumar Dash, OAS (S), Additional District Magistrate, Puri is transferred and posted as A.D.M. (R&R), Puri.
- Anam Charan Patra, OAS (S), PD, DRDA, Nayagarh UoT as A.D.M.,Bargarh is transferred and posted as General Manager,R.I.C., Ganjam.
- Surya Madhab Panigrahy, OAS (S), G.M., R.I.C., Ganjam is transferred and posted as Additional Commissioner, Settlement and Consolidation, Ganjam-Koraput major Settlement, Berhampur.
- Bramhananda Behera , OAS (S), Joint Secretary to Government in Revenue & Disaster Management Department is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary, Board of Revenue, Odisha, Cuttack.
- Pradip Kumar Sahoo – A, OAS (S), Joint Secretary to Government in Labour & ESI Department is transferred and posted as Additional District Magistrate, Puri.
- Anjalina Pradhan, OAS Gr.A (SB), Tahasildar Bhatli, Bargarh is transferred and posted as Administrative Officer, VIMSAR, Burla, Sambalpur.
- Basanta Kumar Hota, OAS Gr.A (SB), Manager-cum-Deputy Resident commissioner, O/o the PRC, New Delhi is transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to Government, Home Department.
- Sumita Singh, OAS Gr.A (SB), Deputy Secretary to Government, public Enterprises is transferred and posted as Administrative Officer, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Post Graduate Institute of Paediatricas (Sishu Bhawan), Cuttack, Odisha.