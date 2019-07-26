Odisha govt effects major reshuffle in OAS cadre

Bhubaneswar: Ashok Kumar Naik has been posted as Special Secretary of Health and Family Welfare Department in a major reshuffle effected by the Odisha government on Friday.

Sarat Chandra Mishra, the current Special Secretary of H&FW department, has been appointed as Consolidation Commissioner. Similarly, Aswini Kumar Mishra, Director, Ayush, is the new director of Higher Education.

Bratati Harichandan, Additional Secretary to Government, Works Department UoT as GM, OSDMA, Bhubaneswar has been posted as Director, SSEPD, Bhubaneswar.

Madhusudan Mishra, project director, DRDA, Bhadrak, UoT as Additional Secretary to Government, Health & FW Department has been transferred and posted as MD, MARKFED (on Foreign Service terms & conditions) & Ex-Officio Additional Secretary to Government, Cooperation Department.

Rajendra Kumar Patnaik, Additional Commissioner, BMC, Bhubaneswar has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to Government, Water Resources Department.

Abanikanta Patnaik, Joint Secretary to Government, Water Resources Department has been transferred and posted as Joint Commissioner, BMC, Bhubaneswar on Foreign Service terms & conditions.

Chitrasen Pasayat, OAS (S), Additional State Project Director, OMSA (RMSA), Bhubaneswar has been transferred and posted as Joint Secretary to Government, P&C Department.

Sudam Charan Mandat, Administrative Officer, MKCG Medical College & Hospital, Berhampur is transferred and posted as PD, DUDA, Ganjam, Berhampur on Foreign Service terms & conditions.

The full list of transfers and postings: