Odisha govt effects major reshuffle in IAS, OAS cadres

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Friday effected a major reshuffle in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and Odisha Administrative Service (OAS) cadres.

As many as 20 IAS officers and 10 OAS officers have been given new assignments.

Archana Patnaik, currently posted as the managing director of Odisha state Medical Corporation Limited, has been appointed as the Managing Director of Odisha Lift Irrigation Corporation with an additional charge of special secretary to the water resources department.

Similarly, Niranjan Sahu, a 2004 batch IAS officer, currently posted as additional secretary to Chief Minister, has been posted as Director of Higher Education with additional charge of Labour Commission.

Kendrapara Collector Prem Chandra Chaudhary appointed Commissioner of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) while Cuttack Collector Aravind Agrawal has been posted as Director of Social Welfare, W & CD and Mission Shakti Departments.

The full list is attached below