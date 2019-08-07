Odisha govt effects major bureaucratic reshuffle

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Wednesday effected a major bureaucratic reshuffle. As many as 16 IAS officers and one IPS officer have been given new tasks.

According to a notification issued by the General Administration Department, Development Commissioner Asit Tripathy has been given additional charge as Chief Administrator of KBK, Koraput.

Incumbent KBK Chief Administrator Sudershan Pal Thakur has been transferred as Director General, Training and Coordination, Gopabandhu Academy of Administration, Bhubaneswar.

Similarly, Additional Chief Secretary, Electronics and IT Department, CJ Venugopal, has been posted as Member, Board of Revenue, Cuttack.

Principal Secretary, SSEPD Department, Niten Chandra has been posted as Officer of Special Duty, General Administration & Public Grievance Department.

Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Department Secretary, DK Singh has been given additional charge as Principal Secretary, Science and Technology Department.

DG, Gopabandhu Academy of Administration, Ranjana Chopra has been transferred as the Principal Secretary, ST&SC Development Minorities & Backward Classes Welfare Department.

Excise Department Secretary Sushil Lohani has been given additional charge as Commissioner, Commercial Taxes, Cuttack.

Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Department Secretary, Vir Vikram Yadav has been given additional charge as Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Cooperation Department.

Inspector General of Police, Odisha Crime Branch (CID), Arun Bothra has been posted as Chief Executive Officer, Central Electricity Supply Unit.

Commissioner-cum-Secretary (I/C), ST&SC Development, Minorities & Backwards Classes Welfare Department, R Raghu Prasad has been transferred to Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Department with additional charge of MD, OMFED, Bhubaneswar.

Incumbent Fisheries Department Secretary Vishal Gagan has been posted as Special Secretary to Water Resources Department.

Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Science and Technology Department, Bhaskar Jyoti Sharma has been posted as the Commissioner-cum-Secretary to SSEPD Department.

Commissioner-cum-Secretary of Cooperation Department, Dr Krishan Kumar has been posted as Commissioner-cum-Secretary of Works Department.

Odisha Lift Irrigation Corporation Ltd, MD, Archana Patnaik has been posted as Special Secretary of Water Resources Department with additional charge of Managing Director, Odisha Lift Irrigation Corporation.

Additional Chief Electoral Officer, Sachin Ramchandra Jadhav has been transferred as Director ST, Odisha.

CESU CEO, Sadique Alam has been posted as Executive Director CMGI, Bhubaneswar.

Board of Revenue Secretary, Surendra Kumar Meena has been given additional charge as Deputy Secretary of Works Department.