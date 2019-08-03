Odisha govt effects bureaucratic reshuffle: Two dists get new collectors

Bhubaneswar: IAS officer Niranjan Sahu has been given additional charge as Labour Commissioner in a minor bureaucratic reshuffle effected by the Odisha government on Saturday.

Sangramjit Nayak, Director, Municipal Administration, has been allowed to remain in an additional charge of Administrator of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation.

Susanta Mohapatra, Director, Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, has been appointed as additional secretary to the health and family welfare department.

Noonsvath Thirumala Nayak, Collector and district magistrate of Nayagarh has been appointed as the Director of Fisheries. He is allowed to remain in an additional charge of Executive Director, CMGI, Bhubaneswar in addition to his duties.

Poma Tudu, Collector and district magistrate, Koraput, has been appointed as the Collector of Nayagarh replacing Noonsvath Thirumala Nayak.

Shinde Dattatraya Bhausaheb, sub-collector, Baliguda, has been appointed as sub-collector, Berhampur, Ganjam.

OAS officer Madhusudan Mishra has been posted as the collector and district magistrate of Koraput replacing Poma Tudu.