Odisha govt effects bureaucratic reshuffle: Pradeep Jena appointed RD dept principal secy

Bhubaneswar: Pradeep Kumar Jena has been appointed as the Principal Secretary of Rural Development Department in a bureaucratic reshuffle effected by the Odisha government today.

Jena, a 1989 batch IAS officer, has also been given additional charge of special relief commissioner (SRC), Odisha and managing director of Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA).

Dr Mona Sharma, IAS (RR-1989), has been appointed Forest & Environment Department Principal Secretary. Similarly, Sanjeev Chopra, IAS (RR-1990), has been appointed as the Principal Secretary Home Department with the additional charge of principal secretary of GA & PG Department.

Dr Saurabh Garg has been given additional charge of CMD, GRIDCO & OPTCL and CEO, OCPL. Hemant Sharma, IAS (RR-1995), has been appointed as commissioner-cum-Secretary, Industries Department with additional charge of commissioner-cum-Secretary, MSME department and CMD, IPICOL.

SRC Bishnupada Sethi, IAS, (RR-1995), has been posted as Commissioner-cum-Secretary to Energy Department with additional charge of CMD, OHPC. Chithra Arumugam, IAS (RR-1995), has been appointed as commissioner-cum-Secretary of School & Mass Education Department.

Vishal Gagan, IAS (RR-1998), has been given additional charge of commissioner-cum-Secretary of water resources department. Moreover, Aravind Agrawal has been given additional charge of Secretary of GA & PG department.