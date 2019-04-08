Odisha govt declares holiday for employees on polling day

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Monday declared holiday for the employees and magisterial courts (Executive) on the polling day in respective parliamentary constituencies & Assembly segments.

“The Government of Odisha have been pleased to declare holiday for the employees of the State Government Offices and Magisterial Courts (Executive) on the day of polling in the respective parliamentary constituencies and Assembly segments in order to enable their employees to exercise their franchise,” an official notification issued in this regard said.

Here is the list of dates and Parliamentary Constituencies in Odisha going to polls in four phases.