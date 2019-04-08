Odisha govt declares holiday for employees on polling day

HeadlinesState
By pragativadinewsservice
Odisha govt declares holiday
38

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Monday declared holiday for the employees and magisterial courts (Executive) on the polling day in respective parliamentary constituencies & Assembly segments.

“The Government of Odisha have been pleased to declare holiday for the employees of the State Government  Offices and Magisterial Courts (Executive) on the day of polling in the respective parliamentary constituencies and Assembly segments in order to enable their employees to exercise their franchise,” an official notification issued in this regard said.

Related Posts

BJD fields Shashi Bhusan Behera for Kendrapara assembly seat

Naveen appoints office bearers, revokes suspension of one…

BPIA puts on hold parking fee abolition, issues new policy

Here is the list of dates and Parliamentary Constituencies in Odisha going to polls in four phases.

  • 1st phase—April 11- Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Berhampur and Koraput.
  • 2nd phase—April 18- Bargarh, Sundargarh, Bolangir, Kandhamal and Aska.
  • 3rd phase—April 23- Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Puri and Bhubaneswar.
  • 4th phase—April 29-  Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur.
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.