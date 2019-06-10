Odisha Govt creates three new revenue circles in Bargarh

Bhubaneswar: As announced by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, the Odisha Government on Monday created three new RI (revenue inspector) circles under Gaisilet Tahasil limits in Bargarh district.

The three newly-created RI circles are Talpali, Guderpali and Dangbahal with its headquarters at respective places. Similarly, Gaisilet RI circle has been reorganised.

It is pertinent to mention here that the creation of new RI circles was part of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s special development package announced for Bijepur assembly constituency.

Apart from the creation of the new RI circles, the Odisha CM had announced a series of sops for the residents of Bijepur constituency in Part I of the development package.

Patnaik had announced that about 34,000 eligible households having Kutcha houses in Bijepur Assembly constituency will be provided with Pucca houses.

He also announced that two Mega Pipe Water Supply schemes will be executed at an estimated cost of Rs.1120 crores covering 8 lakh population of 505 villages of Bargarh district.

All the villages of Bijepur Constituency will be provided with piped water supply with household connection in the next two years, the CM had announced.