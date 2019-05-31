Odisha govt committed to promoting sports, says Minister Tusharkanti Behera

Bhubaneswar: Sports and Youth Services Minister Tusharkanti Behera today visited the department and reviewed the ongoing projects.

The sports minister was welcomed by Secretary-cum-Commissioner, Department of Sports and Youth Services, Vishal. K. Dev, Director, Department of Sports and Youth Services, Vineel Krishna and a team of administrators.

Appreciating his department for the warm gesture, Behera said, “The government stays committed to promoting sports and sporting talents and increasing our state representation in national teams and International arenas/platforms. Together, we will develop methodology and initiatives to induce growth and participation of budding talents across sports disciplines from across the state.

In the recent years, Odisha has successfully achieved the tag ‘sports capital’ of India and we will strive to retain the accolade by constantly investing in the Sports sector, right from the grassroots to the senior high-performance level. The government will continue to host national and international events for its sports savvy public.”

Department officials and associated organizations have taken commendable efforts to restore and repair the sports infrastructures and facilities to its previous form, post-cyclone Fani. The Kalinga Hockey Stadium is match-ready and it is our pride to be hosting yet another international event; the FIH Men’s Series Finals Bhubaneswar Odisha 2019, he added.