Odisha govt collected Rs 5,571 cr VAT from petrol, diesel in 2018-19: Minister

Bhubaneswar: The State government has collected Rs 5,571.34 crore on Value Added Tax (VAT) from petrol and diesel in the financial year 2018-19, informed Food & Consumer Affairs Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain in the Odisha Assembly on Wednesday.

Replying to a question from Congress MLA Suresh Kumar Routray, Swain said that Rs 1,082.64 crore VAT had been collected from the two fuel items in 2019-20 (up to June 2019).

While Rs 317 crore has been collected as VAT from petrol in 2019-20, Rs 765.64 crore has been collected from diesel, Swain said.

In 2018-19, Rs 5,571.34 crore VAT was collected from petrol and diesel. While the collection was Rs 4,042.56 crore from VAT on diesel, the total VAT collected on petrol in 2018-19 was 1,528.78 crore, Swain further informed.

In order to keep the prices of petrol and diesel stable, the state government has not increased VAT on fuel since January 2016, the Food & Consumer Affairs Minister added.

