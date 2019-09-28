Odisha govt bans entry of middlemen/agents in RTO’s

Cuttack: The Odisha Government today banned entry of middlemen/agents in all Road Transport Offices from October 1 in order to make the environment more people-friendly with easier access to different services.

“The decision to eliminate the influence of middlemen/agents in RTO’s have been taken in compliance with the direction of Hon’ble Chief Minister of Odisha, Sri Naveen Patnaik,” the State Transport Authority tweeted. The STA has also sought the cooperation of the citizens for the same.

“In almost all the RTO offices, there are a number of agent/middlemen operating and harassing the public for various services. Thereby many RTOs do not have people-friendly ambience and easy access to various services. Entry of agents/middlemen is hereby banned to enter into Regional Transport Offices, testing centers under their control. Any agent/middle man entering in the above office premises, FIR should be lodged against them in the Police Station under section 188 IPC for violating this order, the State Transport Authority said, in a letter addressed to all Regional Transport Officers.

In the letter, Transport Commissioner-cum-Chairman of State Transport Authority, Sanjeeb Panda, has instructed the Regional Transport Officers to take certain steps in order to make the RTOs free from the influence of middlemen/agents.

Notice should be displayed prohibiting agents/middlemen to enter into the office premises, testing tracks. In case agent / middle man is found loitering outside the premises, local Police should be informed for necessary action. All the gomutis / temporary huts etc. erected inside the office premises or on the side of boundary wall on government land needs to be dismantled with the help of local authority. Instruct all your office staff, personnel engaged through service providers and Smart Chip Ltd. in your office not to entertain any agent/middlemen both inside the office premises and outside for any official work. All the personnel working in your office should be provided with ID Card of different colours as given below: (i) Blue- Band for Government Employees. (ii) Green- Band for Employees engaged by service provider. (iii) Yellow- Band for Employees of Smart Chip Ltd. All of them must conspicuously display the Identity Card in the office. There should be large signboards/ wall paintings showing different services provided by your office with the rate chart (Government fee, service charge etc.). e-KISOK should be installed in all RTO Offices, if not installed so far for the convenience of the public. You may deploy student volunteers to provide assistance to the public. You may also engage volunteers to assist the people. CCTV may be installed inside your office and premises if not installed so far. Help desk may be strengthened to provide assistance to the public. In case of any threat or disturbances from middlemen/agents side, the local S.P. may be contacted for Police Assistance. Awareness message may be displayed for public to contact only authorized officials of RTO offices and not to come through any middle man or agent. Citizens may be requested to report about activities of agents/middlemen to reach out to State Transport Authority through the Twitter handle “@STAOdisha”, Facebook Page “State Transport Authority Odisha” and help desk No.1800 345 1073.

The transport department has further asked the RTOs to act per the set instructions with immediate effect.