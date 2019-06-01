Odisha govt approves renewal of health insurance scheme for journalists

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Saturday approved the renewal of health insurance scheme for working journalists called “Gopabandhu Sambadika Swasthya Bima Yojana”.

As the first official work, Information and Public Relations Minister Raghunandan Das approved the renewal of the Health Insurance Scheme.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had launched the ambitious scheme for working journalists last year. In the first phase, as many as 3,233 working journalists got health insurance coverage.

Under the scheme, working journalists get health coverage of up to Rs 2 lakh a year. At least five members of the journalists family are covered under the scheme.