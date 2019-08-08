Odisha govt approves project worth Rs 265 crore for Puri

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday approved five welfare projects worth Rs 265 crore for the development of Puri.

The projects were approved at a meeting of High-Level State Committee chaired by the Odisha CM at the Lok Seba Bhawan (State Secretariat).

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary, Development Commissioner, Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) chief administrator, Finance Secretary, Works Secretary and Puri Collector.

The Infrastructure Development will be done under “Abhada Yojana” of the state government. To provide better facilities and service to them, the five projects will be executed under this scheme.

The state government has decided to construct 1250 shops at Old Jail area, Jatrika and Puri municipality market. Besides, Parking facilities will be extended at the old jail premises that can accommodate at least 400 cars at a time. Similar arrangements will also be made at Jatrika premises.

A beautification and expansion project near Acharya Harihar Square will also be taken up under the Abadha scheme.

All these works will be executed by the Works Department and Odisha Bridge & Construction Corporation Limited.

<>

Chairing a high-level meeting on accelerating infra development in Puri town, CM @Naveen_Odisha approved five projects worth ₹265Cr under #ABHADA scheme. This includes construction of 1,250 vending spaces by developing Municipality Market, Old Jail premises & Jatrika. #5Ts pic.twitter.com/ykjpNGNimK — CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) August 8, 2019



</>