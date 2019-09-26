Odisha Govt Approves Food & Procurement Policy For Kharif Season 2019-20

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Cabinet on Thursday approved Food & Procurement Policy for Kharif marketing season 2019-20 to procure 60 lakh MT of paddy from farmers. The procurement will start from October 1, 2019 and continue till September 30, 2020.

“Around 50 lakh metric tonnes of paddy will be collected in Kharif Marketing Season starting from October 1, 2019, while 10 lakh metric tonnes of paddy is to be collected in coming Rabi season,” said Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy.

“The State government has also fixed a tentative target of procuring around 41 lakh metric tonnes of rice this year,” he added.

In the Kharif Marketing Season 2018-19, the Odisha Government had procured 65.49 lakh metric tonnes of paddy from farmers in the State. This year, around 10 lakh farmers from across the State have been registered with the Odisha State Civil Supplies Corporation.

The crops will be procured by the government as per the Minimum Support Price (MSP) declared by the Centre. The MSP for common variety has been set at Rs. 1815 per quintal and for Grade – A variety it is Rs. 1835 per quintal.

The procured paddy must be matched to FAQ specifications declared by the Government of India. Purchase of paddy below MSP will be a punishable offence under the Essential Commodities Act – 1955.

Odisha State Civil Supplies Corporation along with other agencies PACS, LAMPCS, WSHGs and Pani Panchayats will procure paddy in all the districts of the state. Payments to the farmers will be made within 48 hours of the sale of crops to the government directly to their bank accounts.

As Odisha requires 24 LMT of rice for its PDS, the surplus amount will be delivered to the central pool.

Meanwhile, the District Administrations have been ordered to take all necessary steps to prevent distress sale of paddy.