Odisha govt approves 24 new projects worth Rs 250 crore

Bhubaneswar: In a bid to strengthen agriculture infrastructure and enhance farmers’ income, the Odisha government on Thursday approved 24 new projects worth Rs 250 crore under Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY).

Chairing the State Level Sanctioning Committee Meeting (SLSC) of RKVY, Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi directed the project implementing departments and agencies to complete the projects within the scheduled time and ensure proper delivery of the services to farmers.

Agriculture secretary Sourav Garg said 24 projects for development of agriculture, fish farming & animal husbandry, intensifying green revolution in state and pest management have been approved at the meeting. Projects worth Rs 123 crore have been sanctioned for Cyclone Fani affected districts, he said.

These projects will be financed both by the Central and state governments on 60:40 sharing basis. RKVY is being implemented in the state since 2007-08 and 749 projects have been undertaken so far of which 496 were completed and the remaining 253 projects are under progress. The government has sanctioned Rs 343.67 crore under the scheme during last financial year.