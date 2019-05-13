Odisha Govt Appeals Pvt Schools Of 4 Fani-Hit Dists To Waive Fees For 1 Month

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government has appealed the private educational institutions of four severely cyclone-hit districts to consider waiving off school fees for one month.

The appeal has been made by the Special Relief Commissioner of Odisha, Bishnupada Sethi, to the private educational institutions in the districts of Puri, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, and Kendrapara, which were severely affected by the devastating Cyclone “FANI”.

The appeal has been made after Odisha Abhibhabak Mahasangha requested the State government for waiver of the school fee for private Odia and English Medium Schools in the cyclone-affected districts of the State.

“The Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm “FANI” that made landfall near coast of Puri on 3′ May 2019 has severely affected the State of Odisha. The population of more than 1.65 crore in 14 districts have been affected by the disaster. The districts of Puri, Khordha, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapada have been very severely affected. Lakhs of dwelling houses both kutcha and pucca have been damaged and livelihood of the people have been severely affected. The students have lost their books, study materials and uniform. The Government has been doing its best to assist the affected population and restoration of their livelihood, a letter from the State Revenue and Disaster Management department stated.

Among others, the Government has waived the school fees and examination fees of the students in Government schools up to high school level in the affected areas and also taking steps to provide two extra pairs of uniform in extremely affected areas and one extra pair in the severely affected areas to the children up to Elementary School level.

“Considering the plight of the people and especially the students in the cyclone affected areas, we sincerely appeal to all the private educational institutions to consider waiving the school fee of the students for one month in the severely affected districts of Puri, Khordha, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapada, the Odisha SRC appealed.