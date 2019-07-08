Odisha govt announces Rs 10,000 monthly allowance for Padma Shri awardees

Bhubaneswar: In a major decision, the Odisha government on Monday announced to provide Rs 10,000 monthly allowance to Padma Shri awardees belonging to economically weaker section (EWS) category.

According to sources, the announcement was made after Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today approved the proposal brought by the state culture department.

As many as 84 persons from Odisha received the Padma Shri award, India’s fourth highest civilian honour. Among them, 45 awardees have passed away.

The financial condition of most of the recipients is not sound. The financial assistance will help them lead a normal life, sources added.

Recently, Padma Shri Daitari Naik of Odisha wished to return his award citing that it became a curse for him and snatched his livelihood. He had alleged that he was unable to get work because of the award.

Naik was conferred the award in recognition of the extraordinary efforts he had made for years in order to dig a three-km-long canal from a mountain stream to his village.