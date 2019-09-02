Odisha Govt Announces Rehabilitation Package For Displaced In Puri

Puri: The Odisha Government today announced a special relief and rehabilitation package for those affected in the ongoing eviction drive in Puri.

“In order to strengthen safety and security around Sri Jagannath Temple, the State Government of Odisha has accepted certain recommendations of the Commission of Inquiry consisting of Hon’ble Shri Justice Bimal Prasad Das, retired Judge of Odisha High Court. One of the most important recommendations accepted by the Government was to develop a 75-metre zone around Shree Jagannath Temple at Puri. This project will be called as “Development of Security Zone around Shree Jagannath Temple at Puri”. To acquire lands and properties falling within this zone, following Rehabilitation and Resettlement Scheme is being formulated which is over and above the compensation as per Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013. This Scheme will provide rehabilitation and resettlement assistance to persons and institutions affected by the project,” the CM’s Office said in a press note.

As per the policy provisions:

Acquisition of Residential Units:

(i) Compensation Amount Shall be paid as per provisions of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.

(ii) Rehabilitation & Resettlement Assistance:

(A) Immediate Assistance:- a) Relocation Allowance of Rs. 50,000 per family for taking care of expenses related to transportation and immediate arrangements; b) Rental Assistance of Rs. 10,000 per month as rental assistance from the date of acquisition of property till handing over of a residential unit /resettlement plot to the displaced family. This will not be applicable to cases which have opted for one-time house building assistance under the Resettlement Scheme.

(B) Resettlement Scheme:– a) Option A: House Building Assistance – A family can opt for one- time assistance of Rs. 30 lakhs; b) Option B: R&R Housing – A family can opt for allotment of one residential unit having size of 520 sq feet built-up area in the proposed R&R colony within 1.5 km of Temple complex; c) Option C: Resettlement Colony-A family can opt for allotment of resettlement plot having size 40*25 feet within 2 km of Temple Complex.

Acquisition of Shopping Units

(i) Compensation Amount Shall be paid as per provisions of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.

(ii) Rehabilitation & Resettlement Assistance

(A) Immediate assistance: (a) Relocation Allowance of Rs. 50,000 per unit shall be paid for taking care of expenses related to transportation and immediate arrangements to be made by the shop owners; (b)Rental Assistance i) Option A: It shall be provided with Rs 5,000, Rs 10,000 & Rs 15,000 per month as rental assistance for shops having size less than 200 sq ft, between 200 square feet and 500 sq ft & more than 500sq ft built-up area, respectively from the date of acquisition of property till handing over of a shopping units; (ii) Option B: Collector, Puri will coordinate various agencies for identification and allotment of vacant shops available or being developed in various market complexes. This option will be available subject to availability.

(B) Resettlement Assistance: Every shopping unit will be eligible for allotment of a shop unit in the market complex (es) to be developed for the purpose.

Acquisition of Lodges

(i) Compensation Amount: The compensation for acquisition of land and properties being used for lodging purpose shall be paid as per provisions of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.

(ii) Rehabilitation & Resettlement Assistance

(A) Immediate assistance:- a) Relocation Allowance of Rs. 10 lakhs and Rs 5 lakhs per lodge shall be paid respectively for lodges having plot area of more than 3000 sq ft and lodges having plot area of less than 3000 sq ft area. This is to take care of expenses related to transportation and other immediate arrangements to be made by the owners; b) Income Support Assistance. Every lodge shall be provided with Rs. 25 per sq ft built-up area per month as income support assistance from the date of acquisition of property for a period of 18 months.

(B) Resettlement Assistance: a) Option A: One Time Assistance – A lodge owner can opt for one-time assistance of Rs. 2000 per square feet of built-up; (b) Option B: Resettlement Plots – A lodge owner can opt for allotment of one resettlement plot meant for the development of lodging as decided by Collector, Puri within 300 meters on either side of Badadanda (Grand Road). Three standard sizes plots of (i) 50 feet * 30 feet; (ii) 50 feet * 40 feet and (iii) 50 feet * 60 feet will be made available to the affected lodge owners having existing built-up area of 1500 sq ft – 3000 sq ft, 3000 sq ft-4000 sq ft and more than 4000 sq ft; respectively. These plots would be provided to them on Bench Mark valuation and on such terms and conditions as decided by the Collector, Puri. A lodge owner/ unit will also be provided with construction assistance of Rs. 750 per square feet of the property acquired

Street Vendors

(i) One-Time Assistance One-time assistance of Rs. 30,000 will be provided to every affected street vendor

(ii)Street Vending Plan Collector, Puri will supervise and ensure preparation of street vending plan as per provisions of the relevant act and rules. As per the plan prepared and duly approved, affected street vendors will be allocated spaces for carrying out their vending activities

Mathas

i) The Collector of Puri, in consultation with stakeholders, will decide the rehabilitation and resettlement scheme for the Mathas including allotment of land, preservation and conservation activities etc

(ii) The deities and gadi in affected mathas will be conserved

(iii) The Redevelopment plan of each of the Matha will indicate the usage of various components/parts/rooms and same shall be put to use; accordingly. The redevelopment plan will focus on heritage architecture, complementary filiations between Jagannath Temple and the concerned matha

(iv) Adequate parking should be provided for the use of Mathas in the redevelopment plan v) Shopping units if any, to be constructed as per the R & R scheme approved by the Collector, Puri; shall be provided only at common market complex(es).

Other Provisions

(i) As the acquisition of land and properties for this purpose are being done on basis of negotiation, it is hereby provided that Collector of Puri can finalise details of additions and/or changes that may be required from the above said provisions with approval of Revenue Divisional Commissioner, Central Division, Cuttack

(ii) As the project is targeted to be completed before next Rath Yatra, it is further provided that if the property which is required for acquisition for the project is handed over within 30 days of notification of this policy, then affected persons will also be entitled to additional ten percent incentive on cash benefits being provided under this policy vide point 1(ii)(A)(b), 1(ii)(B)(a), 2(ii)A(b)(i), 3(ii)(A)(b), 3(ii)(B)(a) and 3(ii)(B)(b)