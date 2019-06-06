Odisha govt allots land for Rs 354 crore tourism projects

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Thursday allotted land to seven tourism projects which will bring an investment of Rs 354 crore to the state.

The land for the projects was sanctioned in the land allotment committee meeting held under the Chairmanship of Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi in secretariat conference hall today.

While giving nod to the proposals, Padhi directed to fix commencement and commissioning timeline against each projects. The allottees were asked to commission the projects within three years from the date of taking over possession of the land.

“The land has been allotted for seven projects in different parts of the state after due diligence and technical assessment for land requirement. These projects will bring in an investment of Rs.354.34 crore,” Tourism Secretary Vishal Kumar Dev said.

The projects will be developed over a total area of around 79.5 acres out of which Government has decided to allot around 42.5 acres. Some project proponents have arranged balance land on their own privately. Dev added, “these tourism projects, apart from creating direct employment opportunities also have potential for large indirect employment”.

The approved projects include Golf Resort at Satpada, Puri to be developed by M/S Mayfair Hotels & Resorts Ltd with investment of Rs.125 cr; Gopalpur Palm Resort at Udayapur, Ganjam to be developed by M/S Swosti Vacations Club Pvt Ltd, with investment of Rs.64.58 cr; 4-Star Hotel at Trisulaia, Cuttack to be developed by Lalchand Resort Pvt Ltd with investment of Rs.54.50 cr; Resort at Gopalpur to be developed by Luxurio Assets Pvt Ltd with investment of Rs. 49.80 cr; Resort at Tampara, Ganjam to be developed by M/S Lifeline Multi Venture Pvt Ltd with investment of Rs. 49.80 cr; Water Park at Basantpur near Sambalpur to be developed by Aquamagic Water Amusement Park with investment of Rs.7.50 cr; and, Theme Park & Resort near Rourkela to be developed by M/S Krishna Holdings with investment of Rs.3.16 cr.