Odisha govt allots 10 acres for Paika Rebellion Memorial, Dharmendra thanks Naveen

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has agreed to allot 10 acres of land for the Paika Rebellion Memorial at Barunei foothills in Khurda district.

This was informed by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in a Twitter post today.

Minister Pradhan today thanked Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for giving his assent to allot the land for the memorial of first armed rebellion against the British East India Company’s rule in India.

The Union Minister further stated that preparations for the construction of the memorial has taken a ‘step forward’ and he is proud to be an Odia.

“The memorial will act as an inspiration for youths of Odisha and the country,” Pradhan added. He has also sought the cooperation of all stakeholders for the setting up of the Paika Rebellion memorial which will be a symbol of pride of Odisha.