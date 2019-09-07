Odisha govt accords Minister of State status to Manas Mangaraj

Bhubaneswar: Senior BJD leader Manas Ranjan Mangaraj who has been appointed as the Media and Public Relations Advisor to Odisha Government, on Saturday accorded the status of Minister of State.

“The appointment of Mangaraj will effect from the date he assumes the charges. Mangaraj has been accorded with the status of Minister of State following the approval of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik,” a statement issued by the Information and Public Relations Department read.

Similarly, Susmita Bagchi, chairperson of Mo School and Akas Das Nayak, chairperson Mo college have been accorded with the status of Minister of state. The Minister of State status has been accorded by the order of Governor Prof. Ganeshi Lal, the statement added.

