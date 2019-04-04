Odisha govt accepts Dr Budhan Murmu’s resignation

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government today accepted the resignation of Dr Budhan Murmu, a medical officer at Bhaluki Primary Health Centre in Mayurbhanj district, who resigned on October 4, 2018, in order to contest polls.

“After careful consideration, the State Government has accepted the resignation of Budhan Murmu, a medical officer at Primary Health Centre (PHC), Bhaluki under Rangamatia Community Health Centre (CHC) in Mayurbhanj district, with effective from April 4, 2019,” a notification issued by the Odisha Health Department stated.

It is pertinent to mention here that yesterday a BJP delegation led by party State Vice-President Samir Mohanty and general secretary Lekhashree Samantsinghar met Gopabandhu Dash, the political secretary to BJD president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, at Naveen Niwas here demanding acceptance of Murmu’s resignation.

They also threatened to sit on a daylong dharna in front of the Chief Minister’s residence until the doctor’s resignation was accepted.

Notably, the BJP has fielded Dr Budhan Murmu as its candidate from Saraskana Assembly seat to contest polls against BJD’s Amar Singh Tudu.