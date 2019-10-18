Odisha Governor’s convoy meets with mishap, over six hurt

Odisha Governor
Khunta: Over six persons were injured after two escort vehicles accompanying Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal met with an accident near Purunapani in Khunta area during a visit to Mayurbhanj district today.

According to sources, the Governor’s convoy was on way to Baripada from Ekalavya Residential School at Khunta when the mishap took place.

The two vehicles collided with each other after a cyclist came in the way. Following the mishap, over six persons, who are the security guards of the Odisha Governor, were injured and they were rushed to PRM hospital at Baripda.

However, the mishap occurred when the Governor’s vehicle had crossed the spot, sources added.

