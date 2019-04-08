Odisha Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal visits sand art at Puri sea beach

Odisha Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal
Puri: Odisha Governor Professor Ganeshi Lal today visited the sand art by Internationally renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik at Puri sea beach.

The sand artist, Pattnaik along with his students sculpted a magnificent sand art at the sea beach here on Sunday to create awareness among the voters to cast their votes for a better India.

Pattnaik took to Twitter and shared the sand art with a message: “Your vote, Your Voice and Vote.”

