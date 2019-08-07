Odisha Governor condoles Sushma Swaraj’s demise, offers prayer at Puri Srimandir

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Governor Prof. Ganeshi Lal condoled the sad demise of former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj who passed away on Tuesday night.

Lal expressed his deepest condolences to the bereaved family members. “She was a towering leader and her contribution to making of modern India will be remembered for ever,” he said

“Standing before Lord Jagannath, the Supreme Personality of Godhead, we are praying that the departed soul of Sushma Ji may again be an integral part of “Yours”; whom “You” sent upon this planet to make it beautiful,” said the governor and first lady, Smt. Sushila Devi in a message.

Notably, Odisha Governor has cancelled all his engagements of the day and visited Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri with the first lady to pray for the departed soul of Smt. Swaraj to rest in peace.