Odisha gets 31.5% deficit rainfall in June

Bhubaneswar: Odisha received an average rainfall of 148.3 mm during June this year against the Long Term Average (LTA) of 216.5 mm, registering a deficit of 31.5%.

Jajpur district received the highest rainfall of 253.7 mm during the month whereas Gajapati district received the lowest rainfall of 59.8 mm.

Four districts which received normal rainfall (+ 19% to – 19%) are Jajpur, Koraput, Dhenkanal and Nabarangpur.

As many as 18 districts–Puri, Jharsuguda, Cuttack, Subarnapur, Bhadrak, Deogarh, Khordha, Malkanagiri, Boudh, Jagatsinghpur, Angul, Ganjam, Mayurbhanj, Bargarh, Kalahandi, Balasore, Sambalpur and Kendrapara–had a deficit rainfall between 19% & 39% during the month.

Rainfall in six districts–Balangir, Keonjhar, Nuapada, Nayagarh, Kandhamal and Sundargarh– remained severe deficit between 39% & 59% during the month.

Rainfall in two districts –Rayagada and Gajapati–received scanty i.e. deficit by more than 59%.

On an average, the state experiences 9.9 rainy days in the month of June. There were 7.4 rainy days during June this year.

Going by the block-wise rainfall data, 19 blocks have received surplus rainfall (>19%), 73 blocks received normal rainfall (+ 19% to – 19%), 90 blocks received deficit rainfall (-19% to -39%), 85 blocks received severe deficit rainfall (-39% to -59%) and 47 blocks received scanty rainfall i.e. deficit by more than 59% during the month.