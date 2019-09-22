Odisha Fire Service personnel to don new uniform

Bhubaneswar: The State Home department on Sunday introduced a new dress code for Odisha Fire Service personnel during the non-fire operational duties.

According to the notification issued by the Home Department, all ranks of men and officers of all wings of Fire Service up to AFO and equivalent will wear red colour track pant with yellow stripes on the outer length with words “Odisha Fire Service” written on the back and along the length of the trousers.

Besides, a yellow colour T-Shirt with word “Fire” in fluorescent red colour on the backside will also be worn by the fire personnel, the notification said.

These uniforms will be worn during the non- fire operational duties including disaster response, special service calls, flood and rescue, the notification added.