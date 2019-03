Odisha farmers to take out rallies across state from April 2 to 22

Bhubaneswar: The farmers under the aegis of Naba Nirman Krushak Sangathan (NNKS) will take out rallies in several parts of Odisha from April 2 to 22 demanding price, pension and prestige for Odisha farmers.

“Farmers will take out rallies in the state from April 2 till April 22 demanding price, pension & prestige and not cooperate in 2019 polls. This paribartan yatra will be a non-cooperation movement,” said NNKS Convenor Akshay Kumar after meeting Chief Electoral Officer today.

Following is the schedule of rallies to be held by NNKS activists:

April 2- Nayagarh town, Jagannathprasad

April 3- Purushottampr, Rangeilunda

April 4- Parlakamundi, R Udaygiri

April 5- Jeypore

April 6- Nabarangpur, Junagarh

April 7- Bhawanipatna, Muniguda

April 8- Phulbani, Boudh

April 9- Khari, Biramaharajpur

April 10- Boinda, Hindol

April 11- Dhenkanal, Deogarh

April 12- Sundergarh,

April 13- Keonjhar, Turumunga

April 14- Khunta, Nilagiri

April 15- Balasore, Basudevpur

April 16- Bhadrak, Bhandaripokhari

April 17- Jajpur, Badachana

April 18- Cuttack, Janla

April 19- Khurda, Kanas

April 20- Gopa, Naongaon

April 21- Jagatsinghpur, Kujang

April 22- Kendrapara