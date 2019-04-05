Odisha farmers seek ECI intervention for release of KALIA funds

Bhubaneswar: Farmers from Odisha on Friday sought the intervention of chief election commissioner Sunil Arora for release of financial assistance under KALIA scheme to lakhs of beneficiaries.

In a memorandum submitted to Arora, the farmers said, “Despite several measures since independence, we had not witnessed such a revolutionary programme for farmers like the KALIA Yojana.”

“Lakhs of farmers across Odisha have benefitted from the Kalia Yojana. This has had a huge impact on the agricultural development of Odisha. We are extremely happy with the Kalia Yojana,” they said.

They further said, “We were happily getting ready for the upcoming Kharif season when the bad news about stopping of KALIA fund hit us. The CEO under political pressure has stopped KALIA funds flow to about 25 lakh beneficiaries whose names were already put up at the gram panchayat office much before the Model Code of Conduct for elections came into force.”

“It is extremely unfortunate that while we farmers give our sweat and blood to the nation through our produce, our rightful demands for allowing benefits to 25 lakh farmers has still not seen the light of the day,” they said.

“We hope your immediate action will help lakhs of farmers and eligible beneficiaries get what they deserve,” they added.