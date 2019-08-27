Odisha Factories & Boilers Director lands in Vig net for taking Rs 50K bribe

Bhubaneswar: Vigilance sleuths on Tuesday arrested Director in-charge of Factories & Boilers for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a person.

The accused has been identified as Satyanarayan Sethi. He was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe from one Sushant Kumar Bihari.

According to sources, the accused had demanded the bribe from Bihari for issuing the licence for a factory project. Following this, Bihari had lodged a complaint with the vigilance.

Accordingly, the vigilance officials laid a trap and caught Sethi red-handed while he was accepting the amount from Bihari.

The vigilance officials also carried out the search at the house of the accused. The search was underway till the last report came in, the vigilance sources said.

