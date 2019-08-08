Odisha envisions 100 MTPA steel production by 2030: Minister

Bhubaneswar: An interactive meet was held today with the prominent steel manufacturers of the State to discuss the vision of achieving 100 MTPA capacity for steel production in Odisha.

Addressing more than 60 steel manufacturing companies, Industries Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra mentioned that Odisha provides an unparalleled conducive ecosystem for the steel industries to expand their manufacturing facilities.

He also stated that the State Government is developing a Vision 2030 for downstream industries to achieve more than 50% value addition to the primary metal produced in the State.

He urged the steel industries to also undertake social initiatives through CSR activities for inclusive and sustainable development across various regions of the State.

Principal Secretary Industries Sanjeev Chopra highlighted the facilitation and aftercare framework set up by the Government to handhold the industries. He said that over the past 2 decades the state government has focused on manufacturing of value-added products in the state.

He said that going forward, the State would focus on creating enabling infrastructure to reduce logistics cost for the industries. Commissioner-cum-Secretary Skill Development and Technical Education Department & Chairman & Managing Director, IDCO Sanjay Singh highlighted the initiatives being taken up by IDCO for quick allotment of industrially developed land for large scale investments and creation of industrial land bank of more than 1,00,000 acres by the State.

He also highlighted unique initiatives being taken up to provide industry-ready skilled manpower for all industries setting up in the State particularly in the Steel sector. Special Secretary, Steel & Mines & Director, Steel Shri S K Popli mentioned regarding the initiatives being taken up by the State to ensure easy availability of raw materials for the industry. Special Secretary, Industries Department and Managing Director IPICOL made a comprehensive presentation on the vision of the State Government for development of the Steel sector and the support being extended by the Government.

A presentation on Vision 2030 for the development of downstream industries was also made highlighting the key role of primary metal manufacturers. These were followed by an interactive session with the industries where the expectations of the industries were discussed.

The industry representatives welcomed the vision of the State and appreciated the various initiatives being undertaken to support the growth of the Steel sector.