Odisha earns Rs 5.45 crores from fancy, preferred vehicle registration numbers

Cuttack: Odisha has earned Rs 5.45 crore revenue from the auction of fancy numbers and advance booking of vehicle registration numbers by the owners in the first six months of the year.

In a statement, the State Transport Authority said: “During the first 6 months of the current financial year. the state has earned Rs. 5.45 core revenue from auction of fancy numbers (Rs 1.07 Crore) and advance booking (Rs. 4.38 Crore) of vehicles registration numbers by the owners of 5389 vehicles from which 338 number (auction) and 5051 from advance number booking.”

From this RTO Bhubaneswar-I collected the highest revenue (1.04 Cr.) followed by RTO Cuttack (63 lakhs) and ARTO Barbil (46 lakhs).

It may be noted here that the Odisha Transport Department has introduced ‘Fancy Registration Number’ online auction and ‘Advance Registration Number’ booking system online since June 2016.

The person intending to participate in the online auction shall have to register his/her name & select the choice number during the bid registration period from 1st to 7th of each month. The online bidding is open from 8th to 15th of the month and the highest bidder is allotted the number.

Online auction is available for 61 notified numbers in four categories:

0001, 0009 (base price Rs. 1. 00.000/-)

0002, 0003, 0004, 00050006, 0007, 0008, 0011, 0786. 1111. 1234, 7777. 9999, (base price Rs. 60,000/-)

1000, 2222, 3333, 4444, 5000. 5555, 6666, 7000, 8055. 8888. 9000 (base price Rs. 40.000/-)

0010, 0012, 0022, 0033, 0055. 0066, 0070, 0077. 0090, 0099, 0100, 0101, 0111, 0123, 0222, 0333. 0555. 0707, 0777, 0909, 0999. 1001. 2000, 2020. 3000. 4000, 5050, 6000, 7007. 7700. 8000. 8008. 9009. 9090. 9900 (base price Rs. 20.000)

The owners can book choice numbers other than the fancy numbers in advance throughout the month on a first come first serve basis for Rs. 5.000/- for two Wheelers and Rs. 10,000/- for vehicles other than two-wheelers.

For both ‘Auction’ and ‘Advance Booking’ processes. the owner has to open ‘Fancy Number Booking’ link under ‘Online Services’ in https://parivahan.govin Website. The successful bidder in case of auction and the owner with advance booking number shall have to produce the sale document along with the booking receipt for registration within 30 days of booking to the concerned registering authority for assignment of vehicle number.