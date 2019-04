Bhubaneswar: Odisha Director General of Police (DGP) Rajendra Prasad Sharma’s wife Tushar Sharma passed away while undergoing treatment in a private hospital in New Delhi.

According to sources, she breathed her last in the wee hours of Sunday at around 4 am.

Initially, she was admitted to the CARE hospital in Bhubaneswar on April 2, after being diagnosed with pneumonia.

Later, she was shifted to Gangaram Hospital in New Delhi in an air ambulance after her health parameters went down.