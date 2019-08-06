Odisha DGP RP Sharma named Lokayukta member

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Director General of Police (DGP) IPS officer Dr Rajendra Prasad Sharma on Tuesday has been named as a member of the Lokayukta.

Governor Professor Ganeshi Lal has reportedly approved the name of Sharma for the membership of Lokayukta. The name was recommended to the Governor by the Lokayukta Selection Committee.

The five-member constitutional body, headed by former Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court Ajit Singh, took charge in March. The other two members are- retired Justice BK Nayak and former IFS officer Debabrata Swain.

As per the Lokayukta Act, the fifth member of the anti-corruption body will either be a woman or member from Scheduled Category or the minority community.

Other members of the selection committee are Odisha Assembly Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Pradip Naik and Chief Justice of Orissa High Court Kalpesh SatyendraJhaveri.

