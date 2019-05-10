Odisha DGP RP Sharma lauds Koraput police for anti-Naxal ops

Koraput: Odisha DGP RP Sharma at a press meet yesterday praised the Koraput Police for their success in the anti-Naxal operation in the district.

Talking to the media at the presser, the state Director General of Police stated that the operation was carried out by the police team following reliable information about the presence of rebels and the Maoist camp in the area.

Though plans and operations were also executed to eliminate Maoist threats in the area, the encounter that occurred on Wednesday has been considered as a huge success for the police department.

According to reports, the five wanted Maoists were identified as including three from TSM range and two from SCM range were gunned down in an encounter in Padua area. All the slain Naxals also had bounty rewards on their heads.

Police also recovered the bodies of the slain Maoists while several arms and ammunition were seized from the encounter site.

As per police reports, the slain ultras were involved in many violent acts in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. The DGP also informed that they were involved in the murder of two TVP politicians of Andhra Pradesh.

The presser was attended by top cops and SPs of North-western region of Odisha.

Notably, Araku MLA Sarveswara Rao and former MLA S Soma were killed in a Naxal-related attack in Araku area in Visakhapatnam district in September 2018.

