Odisha DGP Holds Meeting On Security Of OMCs

Bhubaneswar: The 2nd Onshore Security Co-ordination Committee Meeting with oil marketing companies (OMCs) was held at Police Bhawan in Bhubaneswar under the Chairmanship of Odisha DGP BK Sharma.

In his speech DGP BK Sharma assured all kinds of co-operation and support to the oil companies as and when necessary. “Oil Companies are the backbone of country’s economy. So the security and safety of these companies which are operational in the state is the priority of Odisha Police. The State level security co-ordination committee meeting should be organised at regular intervals to sort out issues relating to their day to day functioning,” he said.

Sharma also suggested the formation of District Level Security Co-ordination committees under the Chairmanship of Superintends of Police (SPs) for sorting out local problems and issues. He advised the OMC to maintain good rapport with the staff of local Police Stations so that minor issues can be sorted out at the Police Station Level. The relationship between Police and oil company operators should be at the grass-root level. DGP Sharma also suggested involving officers from fire Deptt. in this co-ordination meetings in future because fire safety measures is equally important for smooth functioning of oil companies. The relationship between Police and company operators should be permanent instead of incident specific.

A threadbare discussion was held on various issue. Company operators and managers raised several points for early redressal. The issues pertaining to law and order, crime, land acquisition, threat of transport and tender mafias, strike and demonstration by workers, Bandh and Dharana by local people on local issues, looting of oil by anti-socials, regular patrolling of pipe line areas were discussed in detail.

At the outset Mr Subhajit Ghosh, State Head IOCL Odisha Cum Nodal Officer of the co-ordination committee gave the welcome address. Sri B.K. Ravi, IPS, Advisor (Security) IOCL and Convenor of the meeting gave the key note address. Sri R.P. Koche, IPS, Addl. DGP (Law & Order) made an agenda-wise power point presentation in the meeting. Sri Pramod Kumar, Co-convenor of the meeting also spoke on the occasion.

The meeting was attended by dignitaries from Odisha State Police, CRPF and all Oil Manufacturing Companies (OMCs), Gas Authority India Limited (GAIL) and Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC). The meeting concluded with the vote of thanks by Mr. Rajeev Khandelwal DGM (Security), IOCL.