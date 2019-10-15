Odisha DGP chairs SLSCR meet; stresses for safety & security of passengers

Bhubaneswar: The 2nd Quarterly Meeting of State Level Security Committee for Railways (SLSCR) was held under the Chairmanship of Odisha DGP Bijay Kumar Sharma, in his Camp office here today.

In the meeting, discussion was held regarding safety and security of railway passengers & properties, security of women and child, measures to control trafficking of runaway, destitute children, specially-abled persons, co-ordination and response mechanism between GRP, RPF and Railways, anti-sabotage measures, law and order problems, crime scenario, measures to control theft of minerals and oil, disaster management, Left Wing Extremist activities and other relevant issues relating to security of railways.

Report was submitted on the action taken on the minutes of the last SLSCR meeting. GRP Dist. Cuttack and Rourkela have prepared database of photographs of M.O. criminals for last three years and current year and the same to be uploaded in CCTNS and to be shared with RPF. The WhatsApp group created by both the GRP Dists. including RPF is functioning well through sharing of intelligence.

The RPF personnel were requested to install more nos. of CCTVs at various railway stations for full coverage of station premises. They were also requested for installing baggage scanners at clock rooms of important railway stations. The RPF also intimated that works have began on Integrated Station Security Plan in which five important railway stations of our state have been included for installing fool proof security measures.

The Odisha DGP advised that all the railway stations should obtain fire safety certificate under Odisha Fire Prevention and Safety Rules’2017. Due to sincere efforts of both GRP and RPF, movements of unauthorised vendors have been strictly controlled in trains and railway stations.

The DGP suggested to remove the agitators from the railway track on any “Rail-Roko” agitation through immediate intervention by GRP with assistance of RPF. Orientation training shall be given to both RPF and GRP personnel to deal with LWE activities. Joint team of both GRP and RPF will prevent illegal transportation of Narcotic drugs and Psychotropic substances as well as to keep track on habitual offenders in running trains and railway premises.

In order to prevent crime, DGP BK Sharma suggested RPF to give the list of private contractors working in railways to GRP and these contractors be instructed to be held responsible for verifying the character-antecedents of all the labourers under their control. Proposal has been given by GRP to Railway Authority for construction of boundary wall around the station premises and for pasting of passenger awareness stickers above the wash basin of every compartment of trains.

Suggestion has been given by the Joint Director, S.I.B. Odisha, to utilise sniffer dogs in running trains and surprise patrolling at isolated railway tracks for prevention of crime. It was also decided to take stringent action against railway E-ticket touts by both GRP and RPF.

Railway Authorities were requested to take steps for repairing infrastructure facilities of GRP including construction and repair of the official and residential buildings. Decision was taken for holding meetings of SsRP with their counterparts to solve the day to day bottlenecks faced by both RPF and GRP.

The meeting was attended by P. Acharya, Addl. DGP, Railways & Coastal Security, Odisha, BBSR, R.K.Sharma, Addl. DGP, Intelligence Odisha, BBSR, Ms V.Sharma, Joint Director, S.I.B., Odisha, BBSR, S.C.Parhi, I.G. RPF-cum-PCSC,SE Railway, Garden Reach, Kolkota, Raja Ram, I.G. RPF-cum- PCSC, East Coast Railways, BBSR, R.S.Chauhan, I.G. RPF-cum- PCSC, SEC Railways, Bilashpur, J.Parida, CTE, E.Co. Railways, BBSR, C.V. Nayak, Sr. DEN E.Co. Railways, BBSR, T.Patel, SRP Rourkela, K.K.Dongayat, SRP Cuttack.