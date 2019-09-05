Odisha DGP BK Sharma Reviews Coastal Security Measures

Cuttack: With an aim to strengthen security along Odisha coast, DGP (Director General of Police) BK Sharma held a meeting with SPs (Superintendents of Police) of seven coastal districts on Wednesday.

As per reports, Sharma discussed the coastal security measures with SPs of Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Ganjam and Berhampur through video-conferencing at the Odisha State Police Headquarters in Cuttack.

Sharma assessed the performance of 18 Marine Police Stations located in seven coastal districts. The SPs were directed to ensure adequate manpower in these police stations, especially in the ranks of constable and home guard.

Besides, the SPs have been also instructed to ask the IICs to conduct extensive sea patrolling in their respective jurisdiction and utilise the staff effectively.

Moreover, the SPs were directed to submit a detailed proposal to IGP (Modernisation) relating to construction of office building, staff quarters and other infrastructural development.