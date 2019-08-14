Odisha CS directs ULBs To Be SWM Compliant

Bhubaneswar: Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi on Wednesday directed the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) to be solid waste management (SWM) compliant.

Padhi has given this direction over a video conferencing with Collectors of all districts today wherein Principal Secretary G. Muthivathanan outlined the issues for discussion.

Six identified model cities and towns were asked to be fully compliant by 25th September 2019 and other towns were asked for complying with all SWM guidelines by March 2020. Available data shows, the cities and town namely Bhubaneswar, Berhampur, Rourkela, Dhenkanal, Jajpur and Chhatrapur have been identified as model cities.

Principal Secretary Mathivathanan appraised that detail guideline and SOP for solid waste management have been sent to all ULBs. These include assessment of human resources, engagement of Swachha Sathis and Supervisors, identification of suitable land for the establishment of micro composting units (MCCs), preparation of route chart for movement of vehicles segregation of bio-degradable waste. composting process, disposal of dry waste. Identification of bulk waste generators. IEC among the people and timeline for completion of different works. Models plan and estimate for including technical details for the preparation of MCCs and TPDs. So far 1,453 bulk waste generators have been identified and 447 Swachha Sathis have been engaged. Similarly, 231 sites have been identified for construction of MCCS which will serve 7.13 lakh households in 1,458 wards.

Further, Chief Secretary Padhi directed the Collectors to complete preparation of District Survey Report (DSR) of their respective districts to seek permission for drawing minor minerals. Director Environment Dr K. Mrugesan said. “DSR is mandatory to grant permission for mining of the minor minerals like stone, sand and morums”.

Additional Chief Secretary and Development Commissioner Asit Kumar Tripathy added, “Since these materials are inevitable for constriction and infrastructure development works, the Collectors should prioritise the completion of DSR and send it to Government at the earliest”.

Collectors were also asked to form the District Environment Committee and prepare the District Environment Action Plan as per directives of the National Green Tribunal. The district environment plan clarified Additional CS Mohapatra should include all information regarding water bodies, solid waste management, green coverage. groundwater recharge etc.

Additional Chief Secretary and Development Commissioner Asit Kumar Tripathy, Additional Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra, Principal Secretary Housing & Urban Development G. Mathivathanan, Director Municipal Administration Sangramjit Nayak along with senior officers of concerned departments participated in the video conferencing.