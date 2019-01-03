Odisha created addl irrigation potential of 7.8 lakh ha: Naveen to PM Modi

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday dismissed media reports of inadequate irrigation facilities in state and informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi that Odisha has created additional irrigation potential of 7.8 lakh hectares.

In a letter to PM Modi, the Chief Minister said, “There were media reports during your visit to Odisha that the state has created only 22,000 hectares of irrigation out of the 10 lakh hectares promised in 2014.”

“I am happy to share that since 2014, Odisha has created an additional irrigation potential of 7.8 lakh hectares and we are on course to surpass the 10 lakh hectares target that my government has set for itself,” he said.

“Odisha is amongst the top states in the country in investment on irrigation as well as creation of irrigation potential,” the CM added.

The CM said from 2014, an amount of Rs.26,889 crores has been spent in the irrigation and water sector with a contribution of Rs 1211 crores (i.e.) 4.5% from the Government of India contribution through PMKGY (AIBP).

“In fact, in the current year a record amount of Rs10,196 crores has been provided by the state. With our own programme, 46 Mega Lift Irrigation Projects with Ayacut 541472 hactare, 53576 Deep Bore Wells with Ayacut 2,67,880 Ha, 5837 Community Lift Points with Ayacut 1,29,774 Ha, 8335 check dams with Ayacut 97,694 Ha have been created and farmers are physically getting water from these projects,” the CM added.

The CM said the details information on creation of irrigation potential from April 2014 to November 2018 is also available in our website dowrodisha.gov.in.

The CM also wished the PM a very Happy New Year. “I am grateful for your kind visit to Odisha on December 24 and laying foundation stone and inaugurating various developmental Projects,” Patnaik said.

“My government will render all the necessary support for speedy completion of these projects. I again wish you a great year ahead and seek your support for Odisha and its people,” the CM aded.