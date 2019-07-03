Odisha Congress to witness major reshuffle soon

New Delhi: Following the poll debacle, the Odisha Congress is set for a major reshuffle from the grassroots level to the state level, said party sources on Wednesday.

According to reports, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Niranjan Patnaik met party’s Odisha in-charge Jitendra Singh and discussed about the reshuffle in the state unit.

Both the leaders, who met after the disastrous drubbing in the recently concluded Lok Sabha and Assembly polls, also discussed on the upcoming Patkura and Bijepur assembly polls.

Notably, the Congress won only one of the 21 Lok Sabha seats and 9 out of 146 Assembly seats.

Niranjan Patnaik has already offered his resignation from the post of OPCC president. However, his resignation has not been accepted by the party leadership.