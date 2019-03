Odisha Congress releases list of 40 star campaigners

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha unit of the Congress party today released its star campaigners list and named 40 party leaders including former PM Manmohan Singh and the party president Rahul Gandhi.

The party has also named Priyanka Gandhi and OPCC chief Niranjan Patnaik in the list.

The star campaigners’ list includes many heavyweight leaders of the party who would woo the voters in the ensuing Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

Here is the full list of 40-star campaigners: