Odisha CM’s sister Gita Mehta donates Rs 10L to CMRF for Cylone FANI relief

Headlines
By pragativadinewsservice
Gita Mehta
25

Bhubaneswar: Extending a helping hand to rebuild Odisha in the aftermath of Cyclone FANI, Gita Mehta, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s elder sister, has contributed Rs 10 lakh to the CMRF.

The New York-based author generously contributed the donation to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) as monetary aid to the cyclone-affected people of the State.

Related Posts

Sonia Gandhi takes charge to unite Opposition ahead of May…

State-Centre finance coordination meet to streamline banking…

Odia film Swahaa to be screened at Cannes Film Festival 2019

The funds contributed to CMRF will help Odisha rebuild itself following the destructive trail of extremely severe cyclonic storm Fani.

Notably, the severe Cyclonic storm FANI had made landfall at Puri on May 3 affecting three major cities of the state.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.