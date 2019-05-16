Odisha CM’s sister Gita Mehta donates Rs 10L to CMRF for Cylone FANI relief

Bhubaneswar: Extending a helping hand to rebuild Odisha in the aftermath of Cyclone FANI, Gita Mehta, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s elder sister, has contributed Rs 10 lakh to the CMRF.

The New York-based author generously contributed the donation to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) as monetary aid to the cyclone-affected people of the State.

The funds contributed to CMRF will help Odisha rebuild itself following the destructive trail of extremely severe cyclonic storm Fani.

Notably, the severe Cyclonic storm FANI had made landfall at Puri on May 3 affecting three major cities of the state.