Odisha CMRF receives Rs 76 lakh as Fani aid

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) on Tuesday received a donation of over Rs 76 lakh towards relief and restoration in the aftermath of cyclonic storm Fani.

BankNote Papermill Pvt Ltd contributed Rs 75 lakh for the relief and restoration works. Managing Director of the company, K. G Biswanathan presented a cheque to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the Secretariat today.

Similarly, Brahmam Net Solutions Pvt Ltd contributed Rs 1.23 lakh. Besides, the Union Bank Retired Officers Association of Kerala contributed Rs 36,100 towards cyclone Fani relief.

The CM thanked the individuals and organisations for coming forward to help the people affected by cyclonic storm Fani.

CM @Naveen_Odisha thanked all donors to CMRF for joining the cause of rebuilding #Odisha after the devastating #CycloneFani. He urged all to join hands to heal lives affected by the cyclone. pic.twitter.com/5k6clslNna — CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) July 10, 2019



