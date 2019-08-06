Odisha CMRF receives Rs 3. 9 crore donations for Fani relief, restoration

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) on Tuesday received a sum of Rs 3.9 crore towards relief and restoration in the aftermath of severe cyclonic storm Fani.

New Indian Assurance Corporation Limited contributed Rs 3 crore to the CMRF. All India Union Bank Officers federation handed Rs 3,60,000 over the cheque to CM Naveen Patnaik.

Indian gas Distributors of India also donated Rs 2,55,552, Biju Patnaik International Airport donated Rs 2,37,186 and Ghana Indian Association handed Rs 56,500 over the cheque to CM Patnaik.

CM Naveen Patnaik thanked all donors to CMRF for joining the cause of rebuilding Odisha after CycloneFani. He urged all to join hands to rebuild lives affected by the cyclone.