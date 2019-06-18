Odisha CMRF receives Rs 24.21 crore donations for Fani relief, restoration

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) on Tuesday received a sum of Rs 24.21 crore towards relief and restoration in the aftermath of severe cyclonic storm Fani.

Odisha Construction Corporation Limited contributed Rs 1.33 crore to the CMRF. Minister Raghunandan Das, chairman Pradip Kumar Jena, principal engineer Akhaya Kumar Banerjee and managing director Kabi Prasad Mishra on behalf of the corporation handed over the cheque to CM Naveen Patnaik.

Bank of Baroda also donated Rs 13.48 crore. The bank’s general manager (eastern region) Biswarup Das and General Manager (Patna Region) Nityananda Behera handed over the cheque to the CM.

Similarly, Corporation Bank MD PV Bharati and ED Birupakhya Mishra handed over a cheque of Rs 3.38 crore to the CM on behalf of the bank.

PEPSICO vice president Neelima Dwivedi also presented a cheque of Rs 1.4 crore to Patnaik for the relief and restoration work.

In addition, Mahinda Foundation Mumbai contributed Rs 2.25 crore, BEML Limited Rs 2 crore, Bacadi India Pvt. Ltd Rs 25 lakh, Odia Diaspora in Malaysia Rs 3.08 lakh, Odisha State Committee AIMA Rs 3 lakh, Ama Sanskruti Cuttack Rs 25,000, Odisha Institution of Geo-Scientists Rs 50,000, among others.